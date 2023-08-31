The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied special steel plates required for the construction of the seventh frigate ship under the indigenous P17A Project for the Indian Navy. According to a statement by SAIL ,the company has supplied 28,000 tonnes of special steel plates for all the vessels.

The seventh frigate and the fourth warship built by Mazagon Dock will be launched in September.

The P17A Project aims to build a total of seven state-of-the-art frigates for the Indian Navy, with four ships being constructed by Mazagon Dock Ltd and three ships by GRSE.

Previously, SAIL has provided steel for various other defence projects, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, warships such as INS Udaygiri and INS Surat and for the artillery gun Dhanush, among others.

