French company Saint Gobain will invest an additional ₹3,400 crore in Tamil Nadu across its different businesses. This will take the company’s total investment in the State to nearly ₹8,000 crore.

The fresh announcement was made after the company’s global board led by Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, Chairman, and Benoit Bazin, CEO, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, senior ministers and officials of the State government, on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa in a statement on X (Twitter) said the Chief Minister interacted with members of the global board of Saint Gobain, who have assembled here for their first ever annual board meeting outside of France in the over 350-year history of their company.

A company press release said that on behalf of Saint-Gobain, Benoit Bazin, CEO, committed a series of green and brownfield investments in several manufacturing sectors in Tamil Nadu, taking its total investment in the State to over ₹8,000 crore.

B Santhanam, CEO, Asia Pacific and India region and Chairman, Saint-Gobain India, in the release said, “We are investing ₹3,400 crore across different businesses: Glasswool, Gypsum Plasterboard, Plaster, Acoustic Ceiling, Float Glass, Solar Glass, Adhesives, Sealants, Mortars and Ceramics in our next phase of expansion in Tamil Nadu.”