Nitin Mittal, President, Technology and Data at Zee Entertainment Enterprises has resigned. This is the second high profile exit from Zee after revenue and monetisation team leader Rahul Johri quit recently.

Following Mittal’s exit, Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of the company has restructured the technology and data vertical under which Amrit Thomas will be responsible for data science, Kishore Krishnamurthy will head engineering, Bhushan Kolleri will look after product, and Vishal Somani will be responsible for enterprise and content technology. They will, on an interim basis, report to Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses and Platforms.

“Under the guidance of the Board and in line with the strategic approach undertaken by the MD and CEO, significant steps are being implemented to build a new lateral structure that lays a sharper emphasis on accountability and results. The steps taken by the MD and CEO are aimed towards achieving a cost-effective structure, optimizing the resources and maintaining a sharp focus on quality, enabling continued success for the long-term growth of the company,” Zee said in a statement

In its recent earnings call, Zee revealed a strategic three-fold approach—cutting costs, minimizing business overlap, and improving quality to reclaim margins—following the collapse of its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment.