The Madras Management Association (MMA) Managing Committee at its meeting held on July 7 unanimously elected K Mahalingam, Director, TSM Group of companies as President of MMA for the year 2023-24.

V Shankar, Founder, CAMS, Director, ACSYS Investments Ltd was elected Senior Vice President while AR Unnikrishnan, Managing Director, Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd, was elected VP. Lakshminarayanan D, Managing Director, Sundaram Home Finance Pvt Ltd, was elected as Treasurer; MP Surya Prakas Executive Director, Pon Pure Chemicals India Pvt Ltd, was elected honorary Secretary.