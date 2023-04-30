Saint-Gobain has completed the ₹400-crore acquisition of the Uttar Pradesh-based Twiga Fiberglass Ltd, B Santhanam, CEO, Asia Pacific and India, Saint-Gobain, told businessline.

Saint-Gobain is a subsidiary of the French glass maker of the same name and has been in operation in India for over 25 years. In February, the company said in a press release that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Twiga, a company that manufactures glass wool, with Saint-Gobain’s technology.

Twiga’s promoters wished to sell off their stake and Saint-Gobain bought it, Santhanam said.

Twiga has two manufacturing facilities, near Delhi and Mumbai. Glass wool has many applications but is mainly used as an insulating material.

Last year, Saint Gobain bought Rockwool India, a stone wool manufacturer, for ₹150 crore. Together with that acquisition, the Twiga buy “consolidates Saint Gobain’s positioning in interior and façade solutions in India,” a press release of February said.

Saint Gobain’s India operations achieved a turnover of ₹12,500 crore in 2022. It is on course to achieve ₹13,500 crore this year. It sees a big opportunity for itself in the construction industry, where the accent is shifting to low-carbon or carbon-neutral materials. Glass and plasterboards, manufactured through low-carbon processes, qualify for the ‘green’ label.

About ₹500 crore of the ₹8,000-crore investment program for 2021-25 is for decarbonising the company’s energy, Santhanam said. Among its plans are replacing a part of the natural gas used for running furnaces with green hydrogen and electricity produced through wind and solar and increasing the use of cullets (recycled broken glass) for glass making.