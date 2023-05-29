Sajiv Menon who was at the helm of Nitta Gelatin India Ltd from 2014 to 2022 has been reappointed as Managing Director of the company with effect from June 1.

The company is jointly promoted by the Osaka headquartered MNC, Nitta Gelatin Inc, and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited.

Menon comes in place of Philip Chacko who had served as the MD for a year and has now moved on to pursue other career options.

Sajiv Menon is widely credited for turning around the fortunes of the company during his earlier tenure and placing it on a strong growth path.

Fulbright scholar

Menon, a Fulbright scholar and an alumnus of NIT Trichy and IIM Bangalore had served leadership roles in the Chennai-based Murugappa Group for almost two decades before joining Nitta Gelatin. He is also the President of the Employers’ Federation of South India.

“The Japanese technology from our collaborators, supported by extensive R&D facilities, ensures that the company’s products rank high in terms of quality, through its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and it is the preferred partner for the supply of Gelatin for the pharma industry in India and abroad. The company is on an aggressive and profitable growth with exciting plans for the future,” he said.

Since 1977, the company has manufacturing locations in Kerala at Kochi, Thrissur, and Alappuzha, and in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Nitta Gelatin Group is one of the global leaders in the Gelatin business and also manufactures Collagen Peptide, a nutritional supplement for joint health management, apart from poultry feed additives.