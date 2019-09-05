Salary payments for July, August pending: MTNL CMD

Vivo S1: Style statement with good specs
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
A top company official said that the cash-strapped MTNL has not been able to pay staff wages for July and August and is making a sincere effort to release at least a portion of the dues at the earliest.
“Salary payment for two months, July and August, are pending. We have cleared it (wages) till June,” said Sunil Kumar, who recently assumed additional charge as chairman and managing director of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL).
He declined to give a time-frame for clearing the outstanding salaries, but said, “We are trying sincerely to release at least one month’s salary at the earliest.”
Asked how the ailing state-owned entity intends to meet its salary obligations, he said MTNL is looking to pay it from accumulated revenue.
“The deadline for us was as of yesterday.We are sincerely considering whatever is possible, and to do it as early as possible. We cannot give any timeframe but we are trying very hard,” he said.
Distressed telecom public sector units (PSUs), MTNL and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), have been incurring losses and have been facing problems in clearing staff salaries on time in the recent past.
The loss-making telecom firms have approached the Telecom Department for immediate help as they are facing financial stress. This has aggravated due to the tariff war triggered by the entry of Reliance Jio. A revival plan for the telecom firms is under consideration.
The employee cost of BSNL is 75.06 per cent and that of MTNL is 87.15 per cent of their total income, while the same for private telecom companies varies between 2.9 to 5 per cent.
According to data shared in the Lok Sabha in June this year, the market share of MTNL in the two circles where it operates (Mumbai and Delhi) has declined to 6.95 per cent at the end of 2018-19 from 7.37 per cent in 2016-17.
The new series starter tries to blend looks with performance while keeping it affordable
The original big phone now has an icing of new features making it even more powerful and productive
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...