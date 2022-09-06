hamburger

Sameer Khetarpal joins Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO, MD

PTI | New Delhi, September 6 | Updated on: Sep 06, 2022
Sameer Khetarpal, CEO & MD, ubilant Foodworks

Khetarpal succeeds Pratik Pota; shareholders approve of appointment in 27th AGM of Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), on Monday, announced Sameer Khetarpal joined as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

"Shareholders have approved his appointment in the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company convened on August 30, 2022," said a statement from JFL.

Earlier in May this year, JFL, which operates fast-food chains, Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, announced the appointment of Khetarpal as CEO and MD with effect from September 5, 2022, for a period of five years.

Khetarpal succeeds Pratik Pota.

He has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25-year career in e-commerce and management consulting sectors and joins Jubilant from Amazon.

Published on September 06, 2022
