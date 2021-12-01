Sangam India to invest ₹137 crore to expand manufacturing capacity

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Sangam India, a leading producer of PV dyed yarn and seamless apparel, will invest ₹137 crore to expand manufacturing capacity and allied infrastructure at its plant in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.
The project will be funded partly by term loan of ₹102 crore and remaining ₹35 crore will be sourced from internal accruals. The expansion programme will result in installation of 32,832 spindles and six knitting machines for manufacturing of cotton yarn and knitted fabric. It will enhance the cotton yarn business by 47 per cent and knitted fabric business by 28 per cent.
The planned manufacturing expansion is expected to witness an increase in revenue potential by 15 per cent in the next two fiscal.
S Modani, Managing Director, Sangam India, said despite two unprecedented and challenging years of pandemic, the company’s revenue increased multi-fold in the first half of the current fiscal to ₹1,050 crore, against ₹421 crore logged last year.
Going forward, the company expects to achieve about 15 per cent increase in overall business, he said.
“After we have set foot in this phase of our expansion, SIL is aiming to strategically leverage the direct-to-consumers market and the digitised textile space to further elevate reach and supply in India and overseas,” he added.
Established in 1984, Sangam is a leading producer of PV (polyester-viscose) dyed yarn, cotton and OE (open-end spinning) yarn and ready-to-stitch fabric. It produces 35 million meters of PV fabric and 48 million meters of denim fabric annually. It has over 2,80,000 spindles and 4,000 rotors.
The Group has introduced a garment manufacturing facility with 54 seamless knitting machines that produce 5 million pieces per annum and has a presence in over 50 countries.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...