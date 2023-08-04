Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the appointment of Savi Soin as senior vice president and president of Qualcomm India. Soin’s appointment will be effective immediately and he will be reporting directly to Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QCT).

Soin has been with Qualcomm for more than 20 years with the last 10 years as part of Qualcomm’s senior leadership team. During his tenure, he has helped shape the strategic direction for the company in several leadership roles. Most recently, Soin led the Global Strategic Partnerships and Business Incubation team for Qualcomm Technologies, responsible for new businesses and executing strategic relationships. Prior to his current role, Soin was the head of Strategy and Business Development at Qualcomm Technologies’ semiconductor division, where he was responsible for planning and execution of Qualcomm’s strategy.

Rajen Vagadia, Qualcomm India President for the last 5 years, will relocate to Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego and transition to a new role as a Vice President to lead Global Distribution and Global Carrier Strategy.

“India is a priority market for Qualcomm, and we remain committed to investing in it. I would like to thank Rajen for his leadership and contribution to driving growth in India by strengthening our presence and accelerating innovation in the country,” said Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer. “Savi’s leadership experience, technical knowledge, and ability to work through complex challenges and build strong collaboration across teams, have played a pivotal role in his success at Qualcomm.”

“It’s a privilege to return home. India has an enormous opportunity to drive the global digital transformation with its scale and resources. My objective is to partner with the Indian ecosystem to accelerate this transformation using Qualcomm’s technology innovations across sectors,” said Savi Soin.

