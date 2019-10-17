Companies

Saxena takes charge as RINL Director (Operations)

Our Bureau Visakhapatnam | Updated on October 17, 2019 Published on October 17, 2019

Ajit Kumar Saxena on Thursday assumed charge as the new Director (Operations) of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant - Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, according to a press release.

Prior to the assignment, Saxena worked as the Chief General Manager, Mills, IISCO, Burnpur, Steel Authority of India Ltd.

Starting out as a management trainee (technical) in 1986, he has worked in various assignments in SAIL during his 33-year-long tenure in the company.

He holds a B.Tech degree in metallurgy from the Institute of Technology, Benaras Hindu University, besides an MBA degree.

