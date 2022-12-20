Schneider Electric says it will invest ₹425 crore to create a new smart factory and in the process consolidate six of its existing factories under one campus in Bengaluru in the next 12 to 18 months. Currently, it operates 10 facilities in Bengaluru.

Mourad Tamoud, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Schneider Electric, told businessline “The investment would increase its production capacity from a current industrial setup of 5,00,000 sq ft to 100 million sq ft. Moreover, it will result in the creation of 1,000 new jobs.”

For its latest expansion, the company has taken 55 acres of land on lease for 10 years which will be renewed every 10 years. Of the 55 acres, the factories will be spread over 22 acres, said Tamoud. “Our objective is to create extra capacity for Schneider Electric. Around 80 percent of the factory’s output will be exported to about 30 countries. So, in the next four years, the new facilities will enable us to increase our manufacturing capacity from 50 to 60 per cent.”

The new facilities will primarily be used for manufacturing for two of its businesses — energy management and industrial automation, said the chief supply chain officer. “Products such as single-phase UPS and three-phase UPS, power distribution units, drives, or low voltage drives. In addition, we will manufacture digital energy products related to meters.”

Schneider Electric intends to start operations in 18 months and projects that the expansion will generate around ₹5,200 crore in income by 2026.

Research Hub

India is one of the four global hubs for research, innovation, manufacturing, and talent, according to the company.

“Some of our products are designed, industrialised, sourced, and manufactured in India. We leverage the power of this multi-hub strategy to connect the four major hubs across the globe and articulate the competencies amongst them. Also, some of the products that are produced in Bengaluru are being designed in India, for India and the world,” explained Tamoud.

