Schwing Stetter to train more than 10,000 youth in concreting products

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Schwing Stetter India, a leading manufacturer of concreting, construction and mining equipment has announced its Operator Skill Training Programme that seeks to train more than 10,000 youth in handling concrete and construction machines over the next four years
The one-month extensive course is accredited by IESC, affiliated to the National Skill Development Corporation. About 53 students have been selected for the first training, comprising two batches.
The students will be trained in operating three key products - boom pumps, self-loading concrete mixers and excavators at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) located inside the company’s global manufacturing hub, which was inaugurated in February 2021 at Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu.
The COE is partnered with the IESC Skill Council and includes a state of the art, modernised training centre that will provide skilling to the youth across nearby districts.
“Over the past 20 years, we have successfully trained close to 14,000 plus individuals in handling concreting machinery. At our new facility, our focus has been on providing modernised training and empowering local residents at Cheyyar and nearby districts. Our goal to train 10,000 individuals is ambitious, which is definitely possible over the coming years,” said V G Sakthikumar, Managing Director of Schwing Stetter India.
The exclusive training programme will empower individuals with the right way to approach heavy machinery and become highly skilled operators. After training and certification through this program, the candidates can look for a rewarding career in segments such as infrastructure, construction and ready mix concrete producing companies, said the company.
Schwing Stetter will also be sharing the resumes of passed out candidates to these companies for prospective job opportunities.
The company plans to include women also in their upcoming programmes and are working vastly towards creating a women-first environment in its Cheyyar complex.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...