Schwing Stetter to train more than 10,000 youth in concreting products

Schwing Stetter India, a leading manufacturer of concreting, construction and mining equipment has announced its Operator Skill Training Programme that seeks to train more than 10,000 youth in handling concrete and construction machines over the next four years

The one-month extensive course is accredited by IESC, affiliated to the National Skill Development Corporation. About 53 students have been selected for the first training, comprising two batches.

The students will be trained in operating three key products - boom pumps, self-loading concrete mixers and excavators at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) located inside the company’s global manufacturing hub, which was inaugurated in February 2021 at Cheyyar in Tamil Nadu.

The COE is partnered with the IESC Skill Council and includes a state of the art, modernised training centre that will provide skilling to the youth across nearby districts.

“Over the past 20 years, we have successfully trained close to 14,000 plus individuals in handling concreting machinery. At our new facility, our focus has been on providing modernised training and empowering local residents at Cheyyar and nearby districts. Our goal to train 10,000 individuals is ambitious, which is definitely possible over the coming years,” said V G Sakthikumar, Managing Director of Schwing Stetter India.

The exclusive training programme will empower individuals with the right way to approach heavy machinery and become highly skilled operators. After training and certification through this program, the candidates can look for a rewarding career in segments such as infrastructure, construction and ready mix concrete producing companies, said the company.

Schwing Stetter will also be sharing the resumes of passed out candidates to these companies for prospective job opportunities.

The company plans to include women also in their upcoming programmes and are working vastly towards creating a women-first environment in its Cheyyar complex.