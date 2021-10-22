Sembcorp subsidiary bags 180 MW wind power project

Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries’ in India, has been awarded a 180-MW wind power project in the 11th round of wind power auction held recently.

According to the company, the power produced from the project to be situated in Karnataka would be sold to SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement, said a press statement issued by the company.

Sembcorp had, in 2020, completed the commissioning of 800MW of wind projects won from the first three SECI bids. With the current 180MW project, the total capacity of installed and under construction renewable energy assets in the country would be more than 2.3 gigawatts (GW).

“Winning the 180MW SECI wind power project is an endorsement of our competitiveness and capabilities in renewable energy. It aligns with our target of growing our renewable portfolio and fits well with our long-term commitment to India’s energy transition,” Vipul Tuli – CEO of South Asia, Sembcorp Industries, said in the statement.

With this win, Sembcorp Industries, the Singapore parent company of the Sembcorp India, would have a renewables portfolio of more than 3.5GW in operation and under development across Singapore, China, India, Vietnam and the UK.