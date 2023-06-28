Senco Gold Ltd’s ₹405 crore initial public offer (IPO) is set to open on July 4, 2023. The three-day IPO will close on July 6, and the bidding for anchor investors will open on July 3, according to information available in the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹270 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares up to ₹135 crore by selling shareholder - SAIF Partners India IV Ltd.

The company proposes to utilise ₹196 crore of net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding working capital requirements and rest towards general corporate purposes.

According to a CRISIL Report, Kolkata-headquartered Senco Gold is the largest organized jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on number of stores. Also among eastern India based jewellery retailers, it has the widest geographical footprint in non-eastern states.

As of March 31, 2023, Senco Gold has 136 showrooms in 96 cities and towns across 13 states in India. The company also sells products through various online platforms, including its website www.sencogoldanddiamonds.com. It also undertakes wholesale exports of its jewellery primarily to Dubai, Malaysia and Singapore.

The company’s revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of around 24 per cent from ₹2,660 crore as of March 31 2021 to ₹4,077 crore as of March 31 2023.

IIFL Securities, Ambit and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the IPO. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.