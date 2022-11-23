Pune based SG Analytics, a leading Global Insights and Analytics company, has announced the addition of Rob Mitchell to its Advisory Board. Rob Mitchell, an industry veteran and professional with over 25 years of experience is the Co-founder and CEO of FT Longitude, a London specialist thought leadership agency that advises global B2B brands.

“I am excited to welcome Rob as his rich experience will bolster our efforts to provide more value to our customers and strengthen our relationships,” said Sid Banerjee, CEO, SG Analytics. “Our board of advisors are committed to enabling our growth plans and championing our vision globally, and with Rob on the team, I visualize us further strengthened to achieve our business goals including our resolve to go public in 2025” he added

As the Co-founder and CEO of FT Longitude, Rob secured investment for Longitude from the Financial Times Group in 2018, and in 2022 Longitude became a fully owned subsidiary of the FT Group. Rob has led many consulting engagements and projects with global multinational companies.

“Data and analytics are now a critical asset for companies worldwide and SG Analytics is in a strong position to help organisations use those assets to make better decisions and drive long-term sustainable growth at a time of ongoing economic and geopolitical change,” said Rob Mitchell.

He further said, “I am looking forward to joining SG Analytics at a pivotal moment in its growth and in bringing my expertise in brand marketing, content and international business expansion to help accelerate the company’s impressive growth around the world.”

An alum of Oxford University, prior to co-founding Longitude, Rob worked as a senior editor at the Economist Intelligence Unit, and before that, he edited sponsored reports for the Financial Times, including the Mastering Management series.