Shakti Hörmann, an industrial, commercial and residential door manufacturing company, has commissioned a 2.50 lakh sq ft manufacturing facility in Mahindra World City in Jaipur. The company invested ₹175 crore to develop the facility, which can produce 1.50 lakh engineered wooden doors.

The first phase of operations with a dedicated line for manufacturing a new range of engineered wooden doors has already begun this month. The second phase is expected to start in October 2024.

In the second phase, the company will add production lines for a range of hollow metal doors followed by aluminum doors will be established.

Together these will meet the demand from residential properties, industrial, commercial, public buildings, institutions, hotels, hospitals, and airports.

Primary focus

“While our primary focus remains on serving the domestic market, we are exploring export opportunities to nearby countries, including those in the Gulf region,” Shashidar Reddy, Managing Director of Shakti Hörmann, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company’s facility near Hyderabad manufactures over two lakh custom-made doors, door frames, and over 10,000 industrial doors a year.

The residential door price ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹2.5 lakh, the prices of commercial doors are priced in the range of ₹15,000 to ₹6 lakhs. The company sells over 1.10 lakh doors a year with a revenue of ₹270 crore.