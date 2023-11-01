Shakti Hörmann, a commercial, industrial and residential door manufacturing company, has said it is investing ₹175 crore to set up a two-lakh sq ft manufacturing plant at the Mahendra World City in Jaipur.

“It will have a capacity to manufacture 1.30 lakh doors a year,” Shashidar Reddy, Managing Director of Shakti Hörmann, said.

The new plant will become operational in the second quarter of 2024. The Hyderabad-based company launched on Wednesday a new product range for the business-to-business and business-to-consumer segments. It opened two experience centres (OpenXperience centres) in Hyderabad and New Delhi.

“Branded factory finished doors and exclusive experience stores are non-existent in India. Given the changing demand and requirements of this market especially the growth of the high-rise apartment complexes, the need of the hour is OpenXperience centres to help consumers get a feel of the doors,” he said.

The company currently has a capacity to produce over two lakh custom-made doors, door frames, and over 10,000 industrial doors a year.

The company, which sells 1.10 lakh doors a year, registered a turnover of ₹270 crore last year.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit