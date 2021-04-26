Shilpa Pharma sues Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation for patent infringement

Shilpa Pharma Inc, a US operating company of Shilpa Medicare Limited, has filed patent infringement lawsuit against Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation.

The patent infringement suit was filed in the United States District court for the district of Delaware seeking relief for the infringement of the US Patent No 9,266,816 entitled ‘Fingolimod Polymorph and Their Processes’.

Shilpa is a global brand in manufacturing and supplying of affordable Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), generic and innovative formulations globally in different markets. As a global brand in active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic and Innovative formulations, Shilpa re-invests a significant portion of its revenue in R&D each year, the company said in a regulatory filing to exchanges.

“Shilpa invests heavily in R&D as we want to provide the patients with the best affordable pharmaceutical solutions, which resulted in more than 466 patent applications worldwide including 70 patent applications of which 30 patents has been granted in the United States alone,” the company added.

Innovation and protection of intellectual property are the cornerstone to Shilpa's success. Shilpa respects and protects its intellectual property rights against any third-party infringers.

The company has invested significant time and effort to develop its own IP related to the drug Fingolimod. Shilpa is now making efforts to enforce its IP in the US.