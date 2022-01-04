Shiprocket appoints Tanmay Kumar as CFO

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Logistics and fulfilment platform Shiprocket has appointed Tanmay Kumar as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will be leading the finance, legal and secretarial teams.
Kumar will be working closely with the founders to build long-term business strategies and will also oversee investor relations, fundraising, and M&A, the company added.
Shiprocket’s CEO & Co-Founder, Saahil Goel said, “Striving to revolutionise the logistics sector, we have successfully launched unmatched logistics solutions to serve our customers more seamlessly than ever before. To maintain this stellar growth trajectory, we have onboarded Tanmay, who comes with rich experience in managing various domains and has worked with renowned organisations in the past.”
With a career spanning over 22 years in the FMCG and retail sectors, Kumar has worked with leading brands, including PepsiCo, Yum! Brands, Spencer’s, and Burger King India.
“Shiprocket is working towards democratising digital commerce by making it open and simple. I am excited to be a part of this team. We will facilitate organic and inorganic growth by improving and introducing processes that drive efficiency and build on our strengths. We will channelise resources towards organisation and systems capability building to organically grow. The focus will be to build a full stack of post-buy enablement for all direct commerce in order to grow significant shareholder value,” added Kumar.
With a reach of over 29,000 pin codes and over 17 courier partners, Shiprocket today powers over $2B of GMV through its network and processes nearly 2.5 shipments every second from over 250,000 sellers. It is the largest e-commerce shipping and enablement platform for small and medium enterprises in the country.
