Shriram Transport Fin to raise up to ₹1,000 cr via bonds

PTI Mumbai | Updated on January 02, 2020 Published on January 02, 2020

Shriram Transport Finance on Thursday said it is looking to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through bonds.

The base size of the issue is ₹200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore, the company said in a release.

This is the second tranche of bonds to be issued by the non-banking finance company.

“The funds raised will be used for onward lending, financing and for repayment/ prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and for general corporate purposes,” the release said.

It is offering three- and five-year bonds with monthly, annual and cumulative interest payment options and seven-year bonds with monthly and annual interest payment options.

The bonds will be offering a coupon in the range of 8.52-9.10 per cent under various interest payment options.

The tranche-II issue will open for subscription on January 6 and is scheduled to close on January 22.

The bonds will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd
