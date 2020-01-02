Shriram Transport Fin to raise up to ₹1,000 cr via bonds

Commission-based recruitment system drives wrong behaviour: David Windley, CEO, IQTalent Partners
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
Shriram Transport Finance on Thursday said it is looking to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through bonds.
The base size of the issue is ₹200 crore with an option to retain oversubscription aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore, the company said in a release.
This is the second tranche of bonds to be issued by the non-banking finance company.
“The funds raised will be used for onward lending, financing and for repayment/ prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and for general corporate purposes,” the release said.
It is offering three- and five-year bonds with monthly, annual and cumulative interest payment options and seven-year bonds with monthly and annual interest payment options.
The bonds will be offering a coupon in the range of 8.52-9.10 per cent under various interest payment options.
The tranche-II issue will open for subscription on January 6 and is scheduled to close on January 22.
The bonds will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.
