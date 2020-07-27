Siegwerk’s Vinay Bhardwaj appointed AIPIMA Board Member

Siegwerk, a leading global suppliers of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, on Monday announced that Vinay Bhardwaj has been recently appointed as Board Member of the All India Printing Ink Manufacturer’s Association (AIPIMA), an apex body for printing inks in India.

Bhardwaj, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in the packaging industry.

“Our industry will see a dramatic change in the coming years. The pandemic has affected every one of us and brought in many difficulties, however, I believe this is the right time to explore new opportunities to transform the industry. I will bat for the sustainable packaging solutions and help drive the safety and health agenda,” Vinay Bhardwaj, Vice-President, Flexible Packaging & Tobacco, Siegwerk India, said in a statement.