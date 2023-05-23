Simple Energy, an electric vehicle and clean energy start-up, launched its first electric 2-wheeler, the Simple ONE, at a starting price of ₹1,45,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) on Tuesday. The deliveries will take place in a phased manner, starting with Bengaluru on June 6.

Along with a 750W charger, the EV will cost ₹1,58,000 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Additionally, the company is also engaged in developing two other models, which it plans to launch this year. Unveiled globally on August 15, 2021, Simple ONE has undergone a series of improvement cycles based on the initial feedback received and is finally ready to make a mark on Indian roads.

The Simple ONE is equipped with fixed and removable (portable) batteries, delivering a range of 212 km in IDC. The EV weighs 134 kg, and the model uses a PMS mid-drive motor with 85 kW (11,3 bhp) of peak power and 4.5 kW (6 bhp) of continuous power delivery. It offers a top speed of 105 km/h, max torque of 72 Nm and an acceleration of 0-40 kmph in 2.77 seconds.

Manufacturing unit

The company has recorded over 1 lakh pre-bookings for the vehicle in the last 18 months. “As of now, our manufacturing capacity is 25,000 units a month, which can be increased to 60,000. But as of now, we have covered the manufacturing side for at least the next 12 months,” said Suhas Rajkumar, founder & CEO.

The company has its manufacturing plant at Shoolagiri in Tamil Nadu, and has an installed annual capacity of approximately 5 lakh units. The aim is to achieve 1 million units in this current training facility in the next 18 months, he added. In addition, Simple Energy will also focus on ramping up its retail operations in the next 12 months by being adding presence in 40-50 cities through a network of 160-180 retail stores.

“We are excited to commence our journey in the competitive Indian auto landscape, and we will continuously focus on evolving ourselves through insights and learning that we gather from the industry. Going forward, our biggest priority is to facilitate quick deliveries for customers who have been patiently waiting to get their Simple ONE home,” said Rajkumar.