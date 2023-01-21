Simple Energy, an electric vehicle and clean energy start-up, has inaugurated its first manufacturing plant named Simple Vision 1.0.

The plant is built with an initial ₹100 crore investment and can manufacture up to 1 million units annually. The plant is to provide 700+ local employment with female-dominated workforce.

Located at Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, the manufacturing unit is spread across 2,00,000 sqft. The facility is equipped with General Assembly Line, patented in-house motor manufacturing line, a battery manufacturing line along with other facilities like cell storage, Customer Acceptance Line, etc. The factory also has in-house vehicle testing facility.

Inside Simple Energy manufacturing plant

On this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, of Simple Energy, said, “We started this journey four years ago and have reached a stage just one step away from production and deliveries. The inauguration of Simple’s first manufacturing unit in Shoolagiri, TN is a stepping stone for the future expansion plans. Having the right and experienced talent has shown us the right path to churning out the best strategies in R&D and setting up a well-equipped plant that will commence the production of Simple One electric scooter.”