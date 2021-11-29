Singapore Airlines to resume services across India

Singapore Airlines on Monday will resume passenger services across its India network for the first time since March 2020.

Vaccinated travel lane

The airline will operate daily vaccinated travel lane (VTL) services from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, providing eligible customers with quarantine-free entry into Singapore, said a release from the airline.

Singapore Airlines will also operate non-VTL services from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Kochi. Passengers on these flights will face prevailing non-VTL measures, including seven days of quarantine in Singapore.

Transfers to and from India via Singapore will only be allowed from December 15 due to regulatory requirements, the airline said.

Scoot, Singapore Airlines’s low-cost subsidiary, will operate non-VTL services from Amritsar, Hyderabad and Tiruchirappalli.

Celebratory offers

To celebrate the occasion, Singapore Airlines will offer up to 50 per cent off on selected fares to Singapore from all SIA points across India. Round trip fares start from ₹13,100 all inclusive and customers can avail of this sale from November 23–30 for travel before December 31.

Customers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents and wish to travel on the VTL services need to apply for a vaccinated travel pass (VTP) prior to their visa application. VTP applications must be made between seven and 60 calendar days before the intended date of entry into Singapore. Customers must also ensure that they are eligible to travel under the VTL arrangements before their flight, Singapore Airlines said in a release.