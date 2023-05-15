The board of directors of Skipper Ltd will meet on Monday to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023.

The company’s scrip opened at ₹125.50, down by 0.36 per cent from its previous close, on the BSE on Monday.

The director of Skipper, Sharan Bansal will address a press conference on Monday to talk about the recent order wins, growth in the order book and revenues, and overall outlook of power T&D (transmission and distribution) business in India and abroad.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, the company posted a nearly 13 per cent drop in net profit at ₹7 crore. Revenue from operations had increased by 11 per cent at ₹445 crore.