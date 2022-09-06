Skipper Ltd secures fresh order worth ₹225 cr for domestic, international T&D projects

Skipper Ltd has secured fresh new order of ₹225 crore for several domestic and international T&D (transmission and distribution) projects including telecom.

The company’s engineering business has secured export orders of ₹125 crore for several T&D projects across Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia markets. It has secured new order of ₹100 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), domestic SEBs (state electricity boards), and telecom companies, the company said in a press statement.

The company’s bidding pipeline is at its highest ever level of over ₹9,500 crore and it expects a substantial rise in the volume of international orders in the current fiscal. Skipper expects the share of international business in the order book to rise to 75 per cent in the next two years.

“Our tender pipeline continues to stay strong. The company is actively pursuing projects worth ₹4,500 crore on the international front and about ₹5,000 crore on the domestic front, which are currently under different phases of bidding or negotiation,” Sharan Bansal, Director, Skipper said in the statement.

Bansal added, “For the majority of bids under submission, our scope supplies and we have tied up with several EPC players who are bidding for such projects. We expect to see a significant portion of those getting converted into the order book by coming quarters.”

Going forward, a strong engineering order book and rebound in the polymer market segment gives the company good visibility and confidence in achieving the desired growth, he said.