Skyroot Aerospace raises $ 11M in Series-A funding round

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Skyroot Aerospace, a startup engaged in space launch vehicles, has raised $ 11 million in Series-A funding led by Greenko Group founders, Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli. The investment saw participation from publicly listed Solar Group (a major Space & Defence supplier), Former-Whatsapp CBO Neeraj Arora, existing investor Mukesh Bansal (founder of Myntra & CureFit), Worldquant Ventures, Graph Ventures, Sutton Capital, Vedanshu Investments and few angel investors.
Anil, Mahesh and Solar Group, will be joining Skyroot’s Board of Directors. Anil Chalamalasetty & Mahesh Kolli in a joint statement said: “We believe Skyroot is a strong emerging player in the global Space industry and we are excited to partner with them on their mission to democratize space access. Skyroot is building the infrastructure which will help develop new opportunities for innovation in the space ecosystem and offer unique ways to improve the quality of life on earth. The next-generation technology Skyroot is building will unlock potential for sustainability interventions, space-based research, data analytics and telecommunications. We are confident our partnership will help them accelerate towards being a leading Space launch player globally.”
Also read: Skyroot Aerospace test-fires solid propulsion rocket engine
Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-Founder and CEO of Skyroot, said “We are backed by visionary entrepreneurs who built industry leading businesses and share our passion for democratizing access to space. We are excited to work with them in building Skyroot into a leading space player globally.”
“Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has been offering great support to us. We signed an agreement with them and are working closely for our testing and launch requirements," said Pawan.
Naga Bharath Daka, Co-Founder and COO of Skyroot, said “This round adds more fuel to our rocket programme and will support in completing development and testing of all subsystems of our first launch vehicle Vikram-1 and strengthening our world class team. We started bookings for launches starting from mid-next year and are actively engaging global customers. We intend to raise $40 million more to fund our aggressive growth plans over the next few years”
Skyroot has previously raised $ 1.5 million seed round in June-2018 from Mukesh Bansal (Founder Myntra, CureFit).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...