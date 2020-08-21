SmarterBiz raises ₹8 crore as a part of their pre-Series A round

End-to-end CX platform SmarterBiz has raised ₹8 crore as a part of their Pre-Series A round.

The contributors for this funding round were StartupXseed Ventures, a deep tech B2B early stage fund; Bhaskar Pramanik, former Chairman of Microsoft India; MJ Aravind, former co-founder Daksh, former partner Artiman; Ravi Viswanath; Ramesh Radhakrishnan; Ranjan Biswas; and MJ Aniketh.

SmarterBiz is an AI-powered customer experience platform that enables remote management of customer journeys and agent life cycles. SmarterBiz has helped several enterprises, including unicorns build scalable, flexible and hyper local customer experience, cost-effectively.

It serves several enterprises, including five segment leaders in e-commerce, BFSI, Hospitality, and Telecom sectors. It manages more than 5,000 agents as part of its gig workforce. Founded in 2014 by Rajesh Bernard, Vijay Krishna and Prateek Mehta, the company was funded initially by Utthsihta Yekum Fund.

For Covid conditions

Rajesh Bernard, CEO and co-founder of SmarterBiz said, “SmarterBiz has built a CX platform for a gig-workforce ideally suited under these Covid-19 conditions. SmarterBiz is committed to offering an omnichannel experience that elevates the experience across all customer touchpoints. We provide a competitive advantage to our customers by offering a choice between automation and manual intervention at all these touchpoints. With the investment, we plan to grow by 8X ARR this year and create more gig opportunities in the market.”

“Companies like SmarterBiz can foresee the benefits technology can bring, to reinvent the businesses and add value to the system. It will surely be a game-changing category disruptor during and post-Covid-19. There will be an increasing need for companies to integrate customer journeys, tech, remote work, and Gig models into their business process. We believe that SmarterBiz will be one of the most sustainable global companies of the future, for the solution it brings in and the execution capabilities of the team,” said BV Naidu, Managing Partner, StartupXseed Ventures.

The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged businesses to ensure business continuity and manage increased customer interactions through remote workforce and reduced costs. With the SmarterBiz CX platform, customers can now remotely enable and manage the complete life cycle of the CX process across both digital and human touchpoints.

With a single integrated approach, SmarterBiz takes away the pain of running customer experience on multiple siloed systems and processes that do not talk to each other. SmarterBiz provides an end-to-end platform to CX teams to manage the entire lifecycle of their customer, technology backbone, process, and customer support agents on the cloud.