SMV Healthcare launches online platform MyMedicalShop

Chennai-headquartered SMV Healthcare Private Limited on Wednesday entered the crowded e-healthcare space with the launch of ‘MyMedicalShop.com’ – an online platform that enables the purchase of medicines and healthcare products, e-consultations with doctors and a range of diagnostics tests at home.
The e-healthcare space in India already has players like Tata 1mg, Netmeds, PharmEasy, Medlife and a host of other players who offer one or more of these services under a single platform.
The company’s CEO, D Rajarajan, however, said that most of these players have a pan-India approach while MyMedicalShop.com will take a region-specific approach to cater to the healthcare needs of the local population. It will set up a regional centre in Chennai and then expand several such centres across the country.
While most e-pharmacies tie with local medical stores, MyMedicalShop.com follows an inventory-based model. It currently has over 15,000 products across 1,000 brands in its inventory. The platform was launched by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian in the presence of the chief guest and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy.
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...