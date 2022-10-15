EC Wheels India Private Ltd, which launched its all-electric app cab service under the brand name Snap-E, is looking to operate a fleet of 5,000 electric vehicles providing cab services in east India. It would also set up state-of-the-art EV charging infrastructure across the region.

As the initial pilot phase of the project, Snap-E plans to operate with a fleet of 700 electric cabs and set up 150 DC and 700 AC charging stations in and around Kolkata. The first lot of 100 Snap-E electric cabs for commercial service in and around Kolkata was flagged off on Friday.

In the next phase, EC Wheels plans to add 500 vehicles with 3,800 more getting added in the subsequent phase. This will be backed up by a proportionate number of charging stations, Mayank Bindal, CEO, EC Wheels said at a press conference on Friday.

The Kolkata rollout will be followed by a phased launch across other important cities of eastern India.

Avoiding service issues

Talking about some of the measures that will be implemented to ensure that the common service issues of other cab aggregators are not experienced while availing Snap-E, Bindal said other than providing executive class electric vehicles, it would also ensure that the drivers are trained on courtesy and professionalism.

“We also acknowledge that concern for the environment should not overlook the impact on customers’ pockets. With zero surge pricing model, and flat rates between popular pick-up and drop-off locations, we can safely expect Snap-E to save at least 15-20 per cent on the commuters’ fare,” he said.

As per recent survey reports, one of the major reasons why car buyers have been hesitant to opt for electric vehicles has been the low accessibility to charging stations. To solve the issue, even by private car owners, Snap-E will be opening their charging stations at a nominal fee.

To ensure uninterrupted delivery of electric vehicles, EC Wheels has already executed an MOU with Tata Motors, which has already supplied 100 electric cabs till September 2022 and will be supplying at least 100 electric cabs every month thereafter. The total investment in the project is slated to be more than ₹2,000 crore with assured employment for at least 15,000 persons.