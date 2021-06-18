Snap launches original Indian Creator Shows

Snap has announced the launch of its first local and original Indian Creator Shows.

The shows, first announced in October 2020 alongside a slate of other exclusive and Snap Original content, are produced by Qyuki, feature television actress Anushka Sen and comedian Vir Das.

The shows are tailored for Snapchat's mobile-first audience and will air exclusively on Snapchat Discover.

The shows

In “What’s On My Plate”, Snapchatters will follow Sen in the kitchen as she makes some of her favourite dishes, whilst taking on a series of cooking challenges set by her ‘Food Wheel’ Snapchat Lens. The weekly series premieres June 19 with new episodes coming out every Saturday and will feature special appearances from Anushka’s family and friends who sample and rate her food creations.

In “Vir Das - The Most Epic Max Show”, Das will take on new challenges and will be trying different things. Each challenge will either be an ‘Epic’ or a complete ‘Fail.’ The weekly series will premiere June 24 with episodes coming out every Thursday.

Also read: Snapchat’s daily active Indian users grew 100% YoY

Snap’s Creator Shows are first-person, personality-driven shows made exclusively for Snapchat and available only on Snapchat’s Discover platform. Like all Shows on Snapchat, episodes average three to five minutes in length, are full-screen vertical and paced for mobile.

The shows will be available to over 70 million viewers in India who have watched Snapchat Shows in the last year. As of March 2021, Snap’s daily active user-base in India grew by over 100 per cent every quarter for the last five quarters.

“Shows on Snapchat are designed to both inform and entertain: created to reflect and celebrate the diverse voices, experiences and passions of the global community of Snapchatters. Snap’s unique original programming is locally nuanced for the Indian viewers. We’re thrilled to launch these two new Creator shows —each one a window into the lives of some of India’s most popular creators,” said Vanessa Guthrie, Head of Snap Originals.