Snap launches Spotlight on Snapchat: Here’s all you need to know

Snap Inc, on Monday, introduced a new feature on Snapchat called Spotlight for content creators on the platform.
Spotlight, which is likely to compete with TikTok and Reels, is a dedicated feed which will showcase videos from Snapchat creators.
“Spotlight shines a light on the most entertaining Snaps created by the Snapchat community, no matter who created them. We built Spotlight to be a place where anyone’s content can take center stage – without needing a public account, or an influencer following,” Snap said in a blog post.
The platform will feature these videos on Spotlight based on its proprietary content algorithm. It will show relevant content to users considering factors such as time spent on watching a video. It has also built diversity into its mechanisms to ensure that users see content from all kinds of creators.
“Our ranking algorithm looks at factors that show people are interested in a particular Snap, like the amount of time spent watching it, if it is favourited, and if it’s shared with friends. It also considers negative factors, including if the viewer skipped watching the Snap quickly,” Snap said.
“We also use “exploration” mechanisms to ensure that you see new and diverse entertainment in Spotlight,” it said.
The feature will also allow creators to earn from the platform.
“Spotlight is designed to reward creativity in a fair and fun way, and we’re distributing over $1 million every day to Snapchatters. Snapchatters must be 16 or older, and where applicable, obtain parental consent to earn. The programme will run through the end of 2020, and potentially beyond,” the social media major said.
“Earnings are determined by a proprietary formula, which rewards Snapchatters primarily based on the total number of unique video views a Snap gets in a given day (calculated using Pacific Time) as compared to the performance of other Snaps that day,” it added.
Spotlight is being rolled out to users starting in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France, with more countries coming soon.
