CoinDCX, Solana Foundation, and Superteam jointly have announced a ₹25 crore grant programme for Indian Web3 developers.

This initiative kicks off opportunities for Indian blockchain developers and reinforces the nation’s status as a thriving global hub for Web3 innovation. This programme is exclusively designed for Indian builders engaged in the Solana ecosystem and to advance the adoption of public blockchains in India.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder of CoinDCX, said, “Drawing parallels to the success of India’s IT/ITeS sector, which has surpassed a $200 billion industry and is projected to reach $350 billion in revenues by 2030, we need to cultivate talent for sustained market share and leadership in blockchain software development. With India already contributing 11 per cent of global Web3 developers, I expect an encouraging ecosystem and government support to transform the country into a Web3 powerhouse, adding a robust 1.1 trillion-dollar to the economy”.

The grant programme is set to be launched on January 26, 2024, in alignment with the Republic Day theme, “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), chosen for 2024. This strategic decision by the Solana Foundation and CoinDCX to tap into India’s growing Web3 market, entrepreneurship and capability to build world class Web3 products and apps further solidifes the country’s position as a global technology hub.

Solana Foundation grants are open to any enthusiasts who want to build in Web3. The grant application process is open to all, including individuals, independent teams, governmental bodies, non-profit organizations, corporate entities, universities, and academic institutions.

Successful grantees will receive invitations to join Superteam India—an exclusive, self-organized community of Solana ecosystem contributors dedicated to building the next generation of internet applications and protocols. The ₹25 crore grant programme will be utilized to advance blockchain education and hackathons, and drive public blockchain adoption.