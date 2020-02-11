Solar Industries net down 12 per cent on lower realisation

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Solar Industries, one of the largest packaged explosives manufacturer, reported that its net profit dipped 12 per cent to ₹65 crore (₹74 crore) on back lower realisations and orders.
Revenue was down 14 per cent to ₹561 crore (₹653 crore) as orders from well sinking, housing abd infra segment decreased by 24 per cent.
Manish Nuwal, Managing Director & CEO, Solar Industries said monsoon, which was initially predicted to be below normal, ended up to be the highest in last 25 years affecting mining, infrastructure and well sinking activities.
Coal India, a major client of the company, reported highest ever monthly production drop due to flooding in mining areas.
Defence order schedules have been postponed resulting in lower revenues. The company has an order book of ₹377 crore, he said.
The company has participated in RFP of multimode hand grenade, along with few other products. Though government has been articulating the need to involve the private sector in defense for a long time, but progress is quite slow, he said.
Shares of the company was down 3 per cent to ₹1,234 on Tuesday.
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
New products, steady input cost and strong demand forecast make the stock attractive
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...