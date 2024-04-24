Soleos Solar Energy Pvt Ltd, provider of Solar EPC solutions has raised around ₹26.5 crore in equity funding.

The lead advisor of this transaction was Swastika Investmart Ltd The funding round’s investors include India Ahead Venture Fund, Sunil Singhania’s family office, Madhuri Madhu Kela, Nabs Vriddhi LLP, Pawan Agarwal, Head of PCG at InCred Capital and several other HNI investors.

Funding impact

This funding infusion will help the company in generating its working capital needs. Since the company offers power solutions, the funding will assist the company in areas like project execution, team building, international business development and Independent Power Projects (IPP).

Bhavesh Rathod Founder and Director of Soleos Solar Energy said, “We are thankful to have secured this funding, as this will allow the company to achieve greater trajectories. Soleos Solar Energy has always been on a growth path by incorporating the latest technologies, innovation and training.”

Incorporated in 2012, Soleos Solar Energy Pvt Ltd has been an EPC service provider. The company prides itself on being a service provider for turnkey solar solutions in C&I rooftops, ground mount solar projects and solar parks. The company said it is known for its affordable and trusted power solutions, ecological soundness and customer-friendliness. Soleos Solar Energy has projects across Spain, the UK, Germany and Portugal.

Sunil Nyati, MD, Swastika Investment Ltd says, “This funding will open several doors for the company, paving the way for capitalisation of its existing projects and allowing participation in the growing industry. Being a reputed name, Soleos Solar Energy is poised to benefit from this funding.”

Currently, the company holds ₹450 crore orders in hand for setting up approximately 140 MW projects.

