Amadeus, in partnership with Bengaluru-based NGO Solidarity Foundation, launched Pride Café on Monday, a one-of-a-kind initiative in the country that aims to empower the LGBTQIA+ community with livelihood opportunities and facilitate an enriched dialogue between community members and society.

As a part of the initiative, Amadeus sponsored two mobile food trucks that employ 12 members from the LGBTQIA+ community, seven of whom have already been recruited, according to the company release. Additionally, the initiative has an equal pay policy for all employees, including those serving in the kitchen, truck, cleaning, cooking, and service roles, as a first and promising step towards an inclusive future.

“As per a livelihood needs assessment of the LGBTQIA+ communities (conducted by Solidarity Foundation, Sangama, and Best Practices Foundation), the average daily income in the community is ₹384. The exclusion of the community from the workforce stands as the primary reason for these low economic gains,” said the release.

The food trucks, which began operations on Monday, were painted by the Aravani Art Project and will continue to offer breakfast, lunch, snacks, and tea and coffee services at the WeWork Galaxy on Residency Road, Bengaluru. Additionally, Jogappas, a traditional transgender community, shared their most revered and beloved music for the festivities, while Maya, the Drag Queen, performed at the launch event.

The community members have been trained and equipped with culinary and customer service skills to successfully manage food truck operations. The members have also received training in English, computers, financial literacy, mental well-being, and the hospitality skills needed to operate and own a mobile kitchen vehicle.