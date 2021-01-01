Soma Mondal takes over as Chairperson of SAIL

Soma Mondal has taken over as first-ever woman head of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). Before taking over as Chairperson of steel CPSU on Thursday, she was the company’s Director (Commercial).

“Our immediate focus is to improve the top-line and the bottom-line of the company. We are charting out all strategies to improve value for all our stakeholders and make it structurally stronger,” she said after assuming charge. Further, she mentioned that SAIL is a colossal organization, with multi-location production units & mines, wide-ranging product basket and diverse workforce. “People are its greatest strength and with synergized efforts of the entire Team SAIL, we will strive to attain the higher summit,” she asserted.

Mondal was instrumental in introducing new marketing strategies and products at SAIL, enriching it’s product basket. The company launched niche branded products like NEX (Structural) and SAIL SeQR (TMT bars) under her leadership. Both these products have emerged as best-in-class in their respective categories.

A graduate in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela in 1984, Mondal started her career as a Graduate Engineer Trainee at NALCO and rose to become Director (Commercial) at NALCO. She then joined SAIL in 2017 as the Director (Commercial) and subsequently has become the Chairman of SAIL.