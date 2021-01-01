Soma Mondal takes over as Chairperson of SAIL

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Soma Mondal has taken over as first-ever woman head of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). Before taking over as Chairperson of steel CPSU on Thursday, she was the company’s Director (Commercial).
“Our immediate focus is to improve the top-line and the bottom-line of the company. We are charting out all strategies to improve value for all our stakeholders and make it structurally stronger,” she said after assuming charge. Further, she mentioned that SAIL is a colossal organization, with multi-location production units & mines, wide-ranging product basket and diverse workforce. “People are its greatest strength and with synergized efforts of the entire Team SAIL, we will strive to attain the higher summit,” she asserted.
Mondal was instrumental in introducing new marketing strategies and products at SAIL, enriching it’s product basket. The company launched niche branded products like NEX (Structural) and SAIL SeQR (TMT bars) under her leadership. Both these products have emerged as best-in-class in their respective categories.
A graduate in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela in 1984, Mondal started her career as a Graduate Engineer Trainee at NALCO and rose to become Director (Commercial) at NALCO. She then joined SAIL in 2017 as the Director (Commercial) and subsequently has become the Chairman of SAIL.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
₹1436 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141514451460 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy Century Textiles & Industries at current levels. The stock ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
A food blogger looks back at a pandemic year and how her kitchen turned into a gateway to faraway lands
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...