Sona Comstar’s Sunjay Kapur is new ACMA President

The Automotive Component Manufacturers’ Association of India (ACMA) on Friday said it has appointed Sunjay J Kapur, Chairman, Sona Comstar, as President for 2021-22.

The apex body, representing India’s auto component manufacturing industry, also appointed Shradha Suri Marwah, Chairperson and Managing Director, Subros Ltd, as Vice-President for this year, ACMA said in a statement.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to both on behalf of the entire fraternity. Kapur, being an industry expert, and one of the leading auto components manufacturers, comes with a deep understanding of the auto industry, particularly the components segment. We are sure that his rich experience and expertise in the field will help us in taking the industry’s agenda forward,” Vinnie Mehta, Director-General, ACMA, said.

Kapur said the times ahead are challenging yet exciting as the industry is witnessing a transition to the next generation of mobility.

“It is indeed an imperative for ACMA to drive change through the entire component manufacturing ecosystem and help members to stay relevant with increased focus on localisation and indigenous technology development,” he said.