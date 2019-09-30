Sonam Wangchuk, Visaka Industries partner for Atum-powered solar roofing in Ladakh

Visaka Industries Limited has collaborated with innovator and education reformer, Sonam Wangchuk, for a pilot solar battery house project in Ladakh.

The battery house is the first of many similar collaborations for housing solutions in the future.

Built to shelter the Indian Army from Ladakh’s freezing winter, the solar battery house is roofed with Atum, an integrated solar rooﬁng solution developed by Visaka.

Better performance

It serves all the functions of a traditional roof while giving 20 per cent more installed capacity than conventional solar panels in the same space. Not only does the roof generate power, but it also earns for you. Made to withstand heavy snowfall, Atum can bear loads of up to 450 kg/sqft and can regulate temperature with higher efficiency.

Visaka Industries has provided four Atum panels that can generate 1.3 KW of electricity for this project. Completed in two working days, the walls of the house are made of mud, acting as a thermal conductive shelter for the soldiers.

Sonam Wangchuk said, “We hope this will not only become a solar roof but a solar roof that shelters our forces who normally feel very cold in the Ladakhi temperatures. Another novel idea that we are using is the batteries of a battery house as a thermal mass that will keep the heat of the day to last throughout the night.”

Vamsi Gaddam, Joint Managing Director of Visaka Industries, said, “We are partnering with Wangchuk for his sustainable initiative. As Ladakh is not connected to the national electricity grid, Atum aims to provide consistent renewable energy supply to our soldiers.”

Addressing both roofing and power requirement issues, with Atum, they save on wallet, planet and the future of the coming generations.

Eco-friendly products

Visaka Industries and Sonam Wangchuk plan to replicate this in other residential establishments in Ladakh. The company plans to continue to redefine the construction space with Vnext, an eco-friendly and durable range of products including Vnext board, Vpremium boards, Vpremium planks and Vinfill as a substitute to plywood, gypsum and other environmentally damaging construction material.