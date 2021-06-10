Sony Pictures Networks India forays into audio streaming with the ‘Go-Beyond Podcast’

Sony Pictures Networks India has ventured into audio streaming with the ‘Go-Beyond Podcast.’ The curated podcast launched to mark SPN’s 25th anniversary, has so far featured 11 eminent guests from different walks of life. The podcast capsules are a conversational amalgam of laughter, wit, insights, and inspiration, SPN said in an official release.

The first major Indian broadcast company to venture into audio streaming, SPN’s ‘Go-Beyond Podcast’ has featured guests such as Chef Amrita Raichand, Actor and Comedian Ash Chandler, Former Australian Cricketer Jason Gillespie, Environmentalist Bittu Sahgal, Author Samit Basu, and Historian Vikram Sampath, amongst others.

The Go-Beyond’ podcast will enable the brand to foray into a segment that is surging in India, with more people opting for digital audio streaming.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), N.P. Singh, said, "As the digital audio craze continues to explode, ‘The Go-Beyond Podcast’ creates a deeper engagement with audiences by bringing to the fore real-life stories and insights of achievers who have braved big and small limitations to resonate with success. SPN has created content across formats and platforms, and the Go-Beyond Podcast is our endeavour to both inspire and entertain a global listener-base.”