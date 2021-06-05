Companies

SP Accure Labs launches Amphotericin-B-Emulation drug for treatment of black fungus

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 05, 2021

SP Accure Labs, a Hyderabad-based pharma company, has launched an alternative drug Amphotericin-B-Emulation for treatment of Mucormycosis, the fungal infection better known as black fungus.

The growing incidence of black fungus infection is the latest health worry for the nation grappling with the second wave of Covid-19.

This new drug will be offered in the market within a week at ₹5,400 per unit.

P Girish Bhat, Managing Director, Medihauxe Pharma said “Currently we have 10,000 vials of the medicine in stock which is sufficient to treat around 1,000 patients. Medihauxe has been authorized to distribute this newly launched drug in the market in Telangana. We have necessary infrastructure including warehouse with cold chain facilities.”

