The Sparsh Group of Hospitals is getting into cancer care by setting up a specialised hospital with 300 beds. The organisation is investing ₹200 crore in this greenfield project at Hennur in Bengaluru, which will become fully functional by April 2025, according to a senior executive of the company.

Speaking to businessline about the upcoming hospital, Dr. Sharan Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, Sparsh Group of Hospitals, said that though the major focus of the new hospital would be on cancer care, it will also have other verticals such as gastroenterology, neurosurgery, orthopaedics and more, as people suffer from multiple health issues.

‘Holistic care’

He said, “We want to build an infrastructure where we practice cancer care holistically and encompassing three key verticals: preventive and educational initiatives, clinical excellence, and palliative care.”

In addition to this project, it will be launching one more a 250-bed hospital on the airport road in Bengaluru later this year.

At present, the hospital group manages six hospitals, collectively offering approximately 1,050 beds. Furthermore, the chairman mentioned, “Currently, in addition to the 250 beds at Yelahanka and 300 beds at Hennur Road, we also have the capacity to accommodate an additional 150 beds within the existing facilities”

While the hospital group has primarily focused on providing services in and around Bengaluru, it intends to extend its network beyond the city to tier-2 and tier-3 cities in Karnataka in the long term.

Asked if the company has any plan for raising funds, the Chairman said, “Our next phase of growth will require funding, for which we are in the plans of developing a blueprint.”

Patil added, “We expect the blueprint to be completed within the next six months as it will provide us with an initial understanding of the potential costs involved. As we progress, we will begin considering funding options in a strategic manner.”

Digital & tech investments

The hospital is also prioritising investments in digitalisation and technology. Sparsh is actively working towards establishing the necessary infrastructure in this area, with an initial investment of approximately ₹2.5 crore, noted Patil.

“We are creating a dedicated command room equipped with the necessary tools and technology where our technical team can collaborate closely with us, considering the importance of working closely with clinical scenarios. The aim is to foster synergy between technology and healthcare,” the Chairman added.

During FY23, the company generated a turnover of ₹384 crore and Dr Patil estimates that it will grow by 20 per cent in the current year.