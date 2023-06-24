The Union Shipping Ministry has given its approval for developing a 150-bed multi-speciality hospital under public private partnership (PPP) mode at New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), with an estimated cost of ₹107 crore.

NMPA now has a 32-bed hospital offering OPD (out patient department) and diagnostic services to NMPA beneficiaries. The new 150-bed multi-speciality hospital will offer a wide range of medical services to treat different types of illnesses and conditions.

The project includes amenities such as ICU, advanced diagnostic facilities, multi-speciality services (oncology, cardiology, neurology and nephrology), emergency care, diagnosis, surgery and treatment under one roof.

Three acres of land identified by NMPA will be handed over to the concessionaire for the development of the project.

“This hospital will provide quality healthcare services to port employees, CISF, retired personnel and their dependents as well as non-NMPA patients residing in the surrounding region of the port,” said a statement.

