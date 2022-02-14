SPIC Q3 net profit zooms to ₹51 cr on higher sales

Chennai, Feb 14

Leading fertiliser manufacturer Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) has reported a jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at ₹51.43 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 when compared with ₹2.48 crore in the year-ago quarter amid 15 per cent growth in revenue.

Revenue from operations

Revenue from operations was higher at ₹492.48 crore as compared to₹426.73 crore. During the December 2021 quarter, the production and sale of urea were 1.88 lakh tonnes and 1.80 lakh tonnes respectively.

Profit from operations before exceptional items was higher at ₹51.43 crore as compared to ₹2.48 crore in December 2020 quarter.

“During the quarter, alongside higher sales, the highlight is the company significantly bettered its profitability. In the future, cost optimisation and savings using green technology and natural energy-focused raw material will be a strategic initiative,” Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman – SPIC & Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore, said in a statement.

Subsidy income

SPIC has become a gas-based urea manufacturing unit since March 13, 2021 and is therefore eligible for higher fiscal incentives in the form of subsidy income due to higher energy norms from the above said date for the next five year period.

For the 9-month period ended December 31, 2021, the company’s reported a standalone PAT of ₹132.76 crore as against ₹9.35 crore in the same period the previous year. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,606.75 crore as against ₹1,176.29 crore.