SpiceJet employees strike over salary issue

A section of SpiceJet employees — mostly from the technical side — struck work at various parts of the country on Monday.

The aviation company said flight operations remained normal, but workers told BusinessLine that they did not attend to any work for at least a couple of hours in Delhi airport.

An employee, who requested anonymity, said they have not received full salary for more than a year.

“Not just that. We understand that our provident fund contribution, deducted from our salaries, is not yet deposited in EPFO accounts. In September too, we boycotted work on the same issues. We have sent a number of representations to management but have not received any favourable response yet,” he said. He added that though the strike was withdrawn, it will be taken to all airports if their demands are not met.

Meanwhile, a company spokesperson claimed the issues are resolved.

“The issue with a few employees at the Delhi Airport has been resolved and they have returned to work. SpiceJet’s flight operations remain normal,” the spokesperson said.

Labour Ministry

The Union Labour Ministry is also watching the situation.

A senior official told BusinessLine that there was no strike and the matter was resolved after talks between the management and employees.

The Central Labour Commissioner had recently averted a strike in Air India after conciliatory efforts.