Spotify launches new destination for Spotify Charts, introduces new charts

Audio streaming platform Spotify is expanding Spotify Charts to give fans and artists more insight into what's trending.
It has launched a new destination for Spotify Charts along with new genre and local charts.
"The new website introduces new charts to give more artists the opportunity to reach positions globally," the platform said in a blog post.
Apart from Weekly Top 50 Global Songs, Albums, and Artists charts, users can access the full Top 200 Global Songs, Albums, and Artists charts, detailed stats like streaks, peak position, and song credits, as well as the brand new Genre, City, and Local Pulse charts on the website.
Spotify now offers city-wise charts to help users view popular music among listeners across over 200 top cities including 16 cities in India.
Listeners can now track the most popular songs in each city individually with these charts.
“We wanted to create a destination for fans to see who is trending in their area, and to give artists the opportunity to go deep on all the data and see what music is moving listeners around the world,” Spotify said.
Each week on Friday, Spotify will update the charts for Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulam, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Patna, and Pune based on activity from listeners in that city.
Additionally, it is also launching ‘Local Pulse’ charts that rank the most uniquely popular songs each week in every city, compared to its popularity around the world.
With its Artist charts, every Friday, it will update the top 200 artists globally and across the top 65 markets.
The new genre charts include the top 200 songs across 17 genres with songs categorised based on context from user playlists and editorial feedback, the chart being updated every week.
With new chart, users will also have access to new data.
Apart from chart entry dates, peak positions, and streaks from the expanded view, it will also be including credits for each song that are visible when users click on “more.” They can also view the label or distributor powering each release.
It has also created new shareable Promo Cards for charts to accompany any chart position on the site.
Users can access the cards by clicking “more” next to an item on the chart, click the “Share Promo Card” button. They can then choose their aspect ratio, and share the same. These are available to artists and fans alike, the platform said.
