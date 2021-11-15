Spurt in digital media consumption helps Brightcom Group double its Q2 revenues

Brightcom Group, an adtech solutions and services company major, has registered a net profit of ₹212.15 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against ₹103 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 106 per cent. The firm reported revenue of ₹1,104 crore in the quarter as against ₹639 crore, showing a growth of 73 per cent.

The firm attributed the sharp increase in revenues to the increased consumer usage of digital media and digital channels to conduct commerce across the world after the pandemic. “Higher online sales led to much better eCPMs (effective Cost per Impression) for digital marketers,” it said.

“On the demand side, we have direct relationships with over 200 ad agencies across the world. Our network size has increased to more than 60 billion impressions a month,” it said in a statement on Monday. “We will continue to develop platforms and technologies to address critical challenges in the adtech industry,” it said.

The company has 22 office locations and has 463 employees and consultants in different countries.