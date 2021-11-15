Spurt in digital media consumption helps Brightcom Group double its Q2 revenues

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Brightcom Group, an adtech solutions and services company major, has registered a net profit of ₹212.15 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against ₹103 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 106 per cent. The firm reported revenue of ₹1,104 crore in the quarter as against ₹639 crore, showing a growth of 73 per cent.
The firm attributed the sharp increase in revenues to the increased consumer usage of digital media and digital channels to conduct commerce across the world after the pandemic. “Higher online sales led to much better eCPMs (effective Cost per Impression) for digital marketers,” it said.
“On the demand side, we have direct relationships with over 200 ad agencies across the world. Our network size has increased to more than 60 billion impressions a month,” it said in a statement on Monday. “We will continue to develop platforms and technologies to address critical challenges in the adtech industry,” it said.
The company has 22 office locations and has 463 employees and consultants in different countries.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...