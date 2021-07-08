SSPL inks licensing agreement with Blaupunkt to launch TVs

After bringing in Kodak and Thomson branded TVs to the Indian market, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) is expanding its portfolio with a new licensing agreement with German consumer electronics major Blaupunkt. This also marks the home-grown consumer durable company’s foray into the premium segment of televisions.

As per the licensing contract, Blaupunkt’s manufacturing, branding, designing, packaging, and retailing supply chain in India will be managed by SPPL. For starters, the company is set to launch four android TV models products under brand Blaupunkt on July 10.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd told BusinessLine that this will enable the company to strengthen its position at the premium-end and expand its “made-in-India” TV portfolio.

“Our agreement with Blaupunkt for TVs will enable us to offer consumers premium TVs with the best of sound technology. This will help us strengthen our presence in the TV segment and increase our overall market share to about 15 per cent in the next three years,” he added.

While brand Thomson is positioned at the entry level competing with the key Chinese players and are exclusively sold online, Kodak TVs are sold both through offline and online channels.

Strategic partner

Marwah added that Flipkart has been a strategic partner for the company and the Blaupunkt TVs will be available on the platform from July 10. “We will be leveraging our existing manufacturing footprint to offer these “Made-In-India” TVs to consumers. We are also in the process of setting up a new manufacturing facility for TVs at Hapur in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of ₹500 crore,” he said.

The Blaupunkt TV range will include a 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV, a 42-inch FHD Android TV, a 43-inch Cybersound 4K Android TV and 55-inch 4K Android TV. While the 32 inch model will be available at ₹14,999, the 42- inch FHD Android TV is priced at ₹21,999,

“An exquisite 55-inch model priced at ₹40,999 is bezel-less and has a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies,” the company added.