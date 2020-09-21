Staffing firm BigLeap Tech to hire 6,000 by next yea-end

BigLeap Technologies and Solutions, a city-based HR staffing, payroll, recruitment company, has said it would hire 6,000 employees by the end of 2021.

The firm, which presently has 4,000 employees across the country, opened a new facility here on Monday. It invested ₹2.5 crore on the facility.

The company serves companies such as Flipkart, Myntra, Ola, ITC Infotech, New Holland Tractors, KreditBee, Rapido, PVR Cinemas and Café Coffee Day. At present, it staffed 1,500 employees in Bengaluru, 750 in Delhi, 700 in Mumbai and 300 in Hyderabad.

Founded by industry experts Vinay Kotra, James Johnson, Manoj Yadav Thummala, and Sainath Goud Malkapuram in 2015, it has operations in 22 States.

“With an increasing demand for our staffing services, expansion has become imminent. Our commitment to expanding staffing services comes at a critical moment as the Covid-19 pandemic has created tremendous stress in employability and employee optimization for our clients,” Vinay Kotra, Co-Founder and Director, BigLeap, said. “High attrition continues to be the bane of the corporates with 23 per cent of the small businesses failing due to lack of the right team,” he added.

“We have been growing at 65 per cent year on year. In the next two years, we aim to double our current turnover of ₹100 crore,” he said.

Growth target

In order to fulfil its staffing growth target, the company aims to tap professionals and fresh graduates from universities and colleges.

BigLeap manages human resourcing for clients across all industries from manufacturing, telecom infrastructure, retail, and the financial sector. Bulk of the demand come from start-ups.

The company is planning to raise capital later next fiscal to further its expansion on a necessity basis.